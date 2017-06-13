Douglas Lima Reveals Who He’d Favor in Bellator Welterweight Tournament

Douglas Lima has his favorites picked should Bellator decide to do a welterweight tournament.

The reigning Bellator 170-pound champion will defend his gold against Lorenz Larkin inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. The bout will be part of the Bellator NYC pay-per-view (PPV) card.

Lima has no doubts that he’ll retain his championship. If Bellator wants to hold a tournament in the near future, the champion has two favorites in mind (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’d say either (Andrey) Koreshkov or (Rory) MacDonald. Out of all the challengers, I think those two are the toughest, because they mix everything up pretty good. They’re both long. I think either one of them will be in the final.”