Dozen Bouts Scheduled for UFC Fight Night 118 in Poland

A total of 12 fights are planned for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 118 event, with all of them streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

Donald Cerrone and Darren Till meet in the main event from the Ergo Arena in Gdasnk, Poland in a welterweight battle.

In an interesting note, this is the first time that Cerrone (32-9) will be fighting outside of North America since 2007, as he prefers to travel to his bouts via motorhome. Till (15-0-1) is unbeaten over four UFC appearances.

The card also features Karolina Kowalkiewicz facing off against Jodie Esquibel in the co-main event.

UFC Fight Night 118 takes place October 21. Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (3 p.m. ET/UFC Fight Pass)

• Donald Cerrone vs. Darren Till

• Jodie Esquibel vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

• Jan Blachowicz vs. Devin Clark

• Oskar Piechota vs. Jonathan Wilson

PRELIMINARY CARD (11:45 a.m. ET/UFC Fight Pass)

• Marcin Held vs. Teemu Packalen

• Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorek

• Brian Kelleher vs. Damian Stasiak

• Ramazan Emeev vs. Trevor Smith

• Andre Fili vs. Artem Lobov

• Warlley Alves vs. Jim Wallhead

• Aspen Ladd vs. Lina Lansberg

• Felipe Arantes vs. Josh Emmett