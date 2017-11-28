Drakkar Klose Hoping for a ‘Cocky’ Francis Ngannou Loss: ‘F**k This Dude’

Unbeaten UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose will be supporting Alistair Overeem against Francis Ngannou in the co-main event of UFC 218 on Saturday night

That is once he has dealt with his own business against David Teymur in his own bout on the preliminary card of the event in Detroit.

Klose has his reasons for backing Overeem, or, perhaps more precisely, hoping Ngannou loses:

“I’ve met (Ngannou), and he’s too cocky for me, so hopefully Alistair wins that,” Klose told MMAjunkie Radio.

“I was just like trying to make small chat with him, and he’s just acting like he’s better than everyone,” Klose said. “It is what it is, you know? … I went up and was trying to make a little small talk with him, and he was just trying to blow me off.

“So, I was like, ‘Yeah, F this dude.’”

More importantly for Klose will be getting the job done in his own bout on Saturday night, in a fight which he believes will edge him closer to the upper tiers of the lightweight division:

“I think that’s a good matchup for me,” he said. “We’re both exciting, we’re both prospects, but hopefully after this, I won’t be a prospect any longer. I’ll be someone people have to look out for, so I’m excited for it. It’ll be a good fight.”