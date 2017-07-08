Drakkar Klose Says Rant on English Dudes Was ‘The Heat of The Moment’

Drakkar Klose admits he goofed during his post-fight interview.

After earning a split decision victory over Marc Diakiese at TUF 25 Finale, Klose showed his emotions and had to be held back inside the Octagon. When he was interviewed by Brian Stann, Klose said “all English dudes are bums.”

During the post-fight press conference, Klose said it was a mistake (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was just the heat of the moment. If you look at my Twitter, me and him have been going back and forth since the fight was announced. After the fight it just got under my skin, and it came to a head, and I just let it go. My roommate right now is Bradley Scott, and he’s an English guy, and he’s fighting August 5. It was just the heat of the moment. I apologize to everyone for saying that.”

He went on to say that Diakiese’s trash talk wasn’t going to help him in the fight.

“I think (talking is) what he does to get in (his) opponent’s head. He intimidates them like that. I’m a different breed. I train with Benson Henderson every day. I get beat up by him. This guy, he’s not going to go in there and do that to me.”