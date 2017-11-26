Drakkar Klose Says U.S. Fans Don’t Support Their Fighters Much

Drakkar Klose isn’t exactly feeling the love from U.S. fans.

Klose is coming off a split decision victory over Marc Diakiese back in July. It was a huge win for Klose as Diakiese was a highly touted prospect residing in England. The victory didn’t give Klose the amount of attention he thought he’d receive.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Klose gave his take on why that’s the case:

“No, I guess I don’t. Look at Conor, he has a whole country behind him. Then you have Diakiese, he’s got a really strong fan base in the UK. All the Brazilians really back their fighters too. I feel like it’s a little different over here. There are just so many fighters over here in the U.S., I guess they really don’t back them as much as other countries.”