Drew Dober on UFC 214 Win: ‘I’m Able to Compete Against These Top Guys’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Drew Dober
Image Credit: Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Drew Dober is willing to trade leather with anyone up to the task.

At UFC 214, Dober took on seasoned veteran Josh Burkman inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The action was part of the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of the card.

A little over three minutes into the fight, Dober knocked out Burkman with a left hand. It’s the seventh knockout victory in his professional mixed martial arts career. Dober was coming off a submission loss to Olivier Aubin-Mercier back in Dec. 2016.

Speaking to the media after the bout, the 27-fight veteran said his recent win showed that he’s a threat to anyone:

“Being able to fight somebody that you’ve seen fight on the main stages, it kind of just proves to me that I’m able to compete against these top guys. I’m looking forward to compete against these top guys that I also respect in the rankings.”

As far as who he wants next, Dober is willing to throw down with whoever gets the call.

“Anyone, everyone. The lightweight division is stacked, so I’d love to stand and trade. So if you wanna put a guy in front of me and play ‘punch-face’ for 15 minute until one of us falls over, then great.”

Latest MMA News

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar on Successful UFC Debut: ‘Opportunity Waits For no One’

0
Calvin Kattar didn't care that his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut was on short notice. Kattar took on Andre Fili on Saturday night (July 29)...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Scoffs at Prospect of a Tyron Woodley vs. GSP Fight

0
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was less than enthusiastic at the prospect of watching Woodley vs. Georges St-Pierre square off While UFC President Dana White...
John McCarthy

‘Big’ John McCarthy Talks Daniel Cormier’s Apology & UFC 214 Stoppage

0
Respected referee "Big" John McCarthy has responded to Daniel Cormier's apology and critics of his UFC 214 stoppage. On Saturday night (July 29), Daniel Cormier...
Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar Could be Leaving WWE in The Matter of Weeks

0
This will certainly intensify rumors of a potential fight between Brock Lesnar and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones The last words spoken by Jones...
Jon Jones

Malki Kawa: Jon Jones is The Highest Paid Guy in The UFC

0
Jon Jones brings home the bacon if his manager Malki Kawa is to be believed. Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
Load more