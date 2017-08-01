Drew Dober on UFC 214 Win: ‘I’m Able to Compete Against These Top Guys’

Drew Dober is willing to trade leather with anyone up to the task.

At UFC 214, Dober took on seasoned veteran Josh Burkman inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The action was part of the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of the card.

A little over three minutes into the fight, Dober knocked out Burkman with a left hand. It’s the seventh knockout victory in his professional mixed martial arts career. Dober was coming off a submission loss to Olivier Aubin-Mercier back in Dec. 2016.

Speaking to the media after the bout, the 27-fight veteran said his recent win showed that he’s a threat to anyone:

“Being able to fight somebody that you’ve seen fight on the main stages, it kind of just proves to me that I’m able to compete against these top guys. I’m looking forward to compete against these top guys that I also respect in the rankings.”

As far as who he wants next, Dober is willing to throw down with whoever gets the call.

“Anyone, everyone. The lightweight division is stacked, so I’d love to stand and trade. So if you wanna put a guy in front of me and play ‘punch-face’ for 15 minute until one of us falls over, then great.”