Duane Ludwig on Johnson vs. Dillashaw: ‘I Think it Needs to Happen’

Duane Ludwig wants to see his fighter T.J. Dillashaw compete against Demetrious Johnson.

It’s no secret that Dillashaw has wanted to take on the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. “Mighty Mouse” recently broke Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful title defenses in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. Meanwhile, Dillashaw just captured bantamweight gold for a second time.

Dillashaw’s coach Ludwig told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that the “super fight” makes sense:

“I think it needs to happen. Demetrious, he’s fighting the top guys – this works out because (Joseph) Benavidez is out right now, he’s still having to wait a couple of months with his knee surgery, so it works out time-wise, so in my eyes I would like to see T.J. drop down, fight Demetrious, and then go back to ‘35.”

Ludwig believes Dillashaw can get the job done.

“There are some areas that we could capitalize on, that’s for sure. But I’m not going to necessarily say that he’s weak in any one area, because he’s really not,” Ludwig said. “He’s great everywhere. This is a tough challenge, but T.J. could beat him. I just think he’s on another level like T.J’s on another level, they’re both on another level compared to the people in their weight class, he just really is.”