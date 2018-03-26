Duane Ludwig on T.J. Dillashaw’s Next Challenger: ‘I Focus on What I Can Control’ (Exclusive)

Duane Ludwig isn’t one to worry about things outside of his control.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bruiser is now recognized by many as one of the top mixed martial arts coaches. His BANG Muay Thai Martial Arts System has helped many high-level fighters succeed in competition. He recently took his knowledge to Queens College.

MMA News attended the Super Seminar World Series. At the event. Ludwig and Bas Rutten gave a lesson to many students both young and old. In an exclusive interview, Ludwig explained his philosophy when teaching others:

“It’s to fine tune, to give something back to the world. We’re all in this together, so my gift to the world is quality mixed martial arts. I like to reemphasize the importance of the basics, (dismiss) all the perception of the basics because it’s different from as it should be. I want to wire the basics and that’s the foundation, so it’s quality control.”

Ludwig has played a crucial role in the development of T.J. Dillashaw. The top bantamweight is a two-time UFC 135-pound title holder. There has been much talk over who is next for Dillashaw. UFC president Dana White recently said that a “super fight” between Demetrious Johnson and Dillashaw is off the table.

Duane Ludwig on T.J. Dillashaw Next Opponent

“Bang” isn’t too concerned over who Dillashaw’s next opponent will be.

“We’ll see. I don’t know, you tell me. I focus on what I do best and that’s developing martial arts with my guys. When they say, ‘okay you’re gonna fight this guy’ then we prepare for that. I focus on what I can control and that’s developing my guys into better martial artists. The hoopla and the drama of the business world, they can figure that out.”

It’s no secret that Ludwig and Dillashaw have had a heated past with Team Alpha Male. Their rivalry got ugly in the buildup to the UFC 217 showdown between Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt. At one point during “The Ultimate Fighter” season 25, Garbrandt charged at Ludwig.

Justin Buchholz, a former coach at Team Alpha Male who also had heated exchanges with Ludwig on the show, made headlines when he left the gym. Ludwig wasn’t surprised too hear the news.

“Again? Isn’t that like the third time? I’ll tell you what, he’s an awesome coach. When he was my assistant coach, he was awesome. Wasn’t a great student, couldn’t get better but as far as coaching goes he was a really good coach.”