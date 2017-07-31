Duke Roufus Hints at CM Punk Return to UFC

It appears that former WWE star CM Punk could potentially step inside the octagon for the second time in 2017

That is according to an Instagram post uploaded by trainer Duke Roufus which appears to hint at a second fight in the UFC for the man who was comprehensively beaten by Mickey Gall in his professional debut at UFC 203 in September 2016.

Punk, otherwise known by his real name Phil Brooks, has allegedly continued to train under Roufous and is reported to be working towards a second fight in the UFC.

Roufus wrote:

I am such a firm believer in #team Together Everyone Achieves More! Every year I strive to get better as a coach and build a great team culture. I am so proud of all of our team, staff and students. We Are Having Fun Getting It Done! I have the pleasure of being a part the team of current @ufc Welterweight Champion #tyronwoodley @twooodley former #ufcand #wec Champion #anthonypettis@showtimepettis Top Flyweight Contender #sergiopettis @sergiopettis #bellatorFeatherweight Contender #emanuelsanchez @matadorsanchezformer #wwe Champion #cmpunk@cmpunk my longtime team member #erikkoch @kocheadufc rising KO Artist #paulfelder @felderpaul surging Welterweight #belalmuhammad@bullyb170 Bellator Middleweight #mikerhodes @teamrocbiggie and Middleweight Submission specialist #geraldmeerschaert @the_gm3 as members of our @roufusport team collectively they are 13-3, 9-2 in the UFC in 2-1 Bellator so far this year! The best has yet to come #roufusport #MartialArts is #Life thanks for the past & future memories. #onelove

While UFC President Dana White intimated that a second fight would be unlikely for Punk in the promotion, White’s propensity for changing his mind at the drop of a hat means that Punk’s fans may have reason for optimism.