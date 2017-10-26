Duke Roufus: We’ll Get Some News Soon on CM Punk’s Next Fight

CM Punk is gearing up for his second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut.

Back in Sept. 2016, Punk made his debut under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner against Mickey Gall. Punk lost the bout in the first round via submission. While many assumed it would be one and done for Punk, the former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion is still in the fight game.

During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Punk’s coach Duke Roufus said a fight announcement could be made soon (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(UFC President Dana White) and the matchmakers had their weekly matchmaking meeting yesterday, and we’ll get some news soon. I just think the first time you step in the octagon, there’s something special you’ve got to deal with getting in there. For Punk, this sounds really weird, but now he knows what a beating feels like – a real beating.”