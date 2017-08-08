Dustin Poirier Claims Eddie Alvarez “Knows The Truth” About UFC 211 Bout

By
Adam Haynes
-
Dustin Poirier
Image Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

When Dustin Poirier had Eddie Alvarez where he wanted him in their UFC 211 fight, he felt he was set for the biggest win of his career

What followed, however, was one of the most controversial moments of 2017 as Alvarez’s rally culminated in a series of illegal knees which led to the bout being declared a “No Contest”.

Poirier spoke with BJPenn.com on Tuesday about the fight, claiming that Alvarez was aware of what was about to happen:

“You know I can’t keep living in the past with that,” he said. “What sucks is that I was putting together one of my best performances. You know my training camp had gone great and I was showcasing all of my skills and it just kind of gets washed away. You know beating the number three guy, one fight removed from being the former champion. Whooping him, you know, finessing him, and then we just don’t talk about it like it never happened because some foul shit happened like that. It all just gets swept under the rug.”

“You know from my side, from his side, from everybody outside who wants to say something about that fight, the only thing that matters to me is that me and Eddie both know that I was going to win that fight,” he continued. “That’s it. It is forever man. He and I will know the truth about that fight. I look at it as a win.”

