Dustin Poirier Believes McGregor Will be Stripped of Lightweight Gold

Dustin Poirier sees the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stripping Conor McGregor of his lightweight title.

On April 7, Tony Ferguson will defend his lightweight gold against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223. Ferguson captured the interim 155-pound title back in October, but he’s now being recognized as the lightweight champion. McGregor still hasn’t been stripped of his gold.

Title Status

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Poirier said he feels the UFC will ultimately recognize the winner of UFC 223 as the undisputed champion and McGregor will be stripped:

“I think they’re stripping Conor here, and they’re going to fight for the real belt. This sport is a crazy thing, and what happens, it’s unpredictable. But I think the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib is going to be the real, undisputed UFC lightweight champion.”

Just one week after UFC 223, Poirier will meet Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC on FOX 29. “The Diamond” has a chance to go 3-0, 1 NC in his last four outings. He sits at the fifth spot on the lightweight rankings. A win over Gaethje could earn him a number one contender bout.

