Dustin Poirier Targeting Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chiesa

Adam Haynes
Image Credit: Rafael Suanes of USA Today Sports

Dustin Poirier is looking towards former lightweight word champion Eddie Alvarez or 155-pound former TUF winner Michael Chiesa. 

Poirier is currently serving an indefinite medical suspension following his attritional victory over Jim Miller at UFC 208. “The Diamond” will be patient in his approach to returning to the octagon, but realises hard work is ahead. Poirier recently spoke with FloCombat regarding his current situation:

“I’ve never been afraid to put in the hours at the gym,” Poirier told FloCombat. “I think that’s one of the things that sets me apart from others because no one is going to outwork me in this game.”

Poirier is targeting a return in July and has targeted Alvarez and Chiesa as opponents. With no contact between himself and the UFC regarding his return, the lightweight is happy to remain patient, and plot his next assault on the 155-pound ladder:

“The perfect time for me would be July. That gives me plenty of time to set up a camp and would put me in a position to fight three times this year. Obviously if the UFC comes with something sooner and it’s the right fight I’ll step in and take that, but otherwise I’m shooting for July.

“There’s a lot of rumors floating around about my next fight but I’d definitely be down to scrap with Eddie Alvarez. I think that would be a great fight, and with him being the former champion that’s exactly the type of fight I’m looking for. I’m also up for fighting Michael Chiesa as well. Either of those fights would be a perfect next step for me.”

Dustin Poirier was a recent guest on MMA News’ Podcast, which you can listen to here.

