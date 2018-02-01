Dustin Poirier Explains Why Eddie Alvarez Won’t Get Title Shot Before Him

Despite the fact that Dustin Poirier has his next fight lined up, he already has his sights on another fighter.

This may be a mistake come fight night. The promotion has already announced that former WSOF lightweight champ Justin Gaethje and Poirier will meet inside the Octagon come fight night at UFC on FOX 29.

Poirier stated in a recent interview that former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez won’t get a title shot before him.

“Eddie’s going to try to play the waiting game, and I’m going to pass him up, and I’m going to get a shot at the title,” Poirier told MMAjunkie Radio. “That’s what’s going to happen.”

“That’s all I’m focused on,” Poirier said of Gaethje. “This guy’s another former world champion. That’s three former world champions I’ve fought in a row.”

The Reason

“One of two things are going to happen with this guy: Either he’s going to start doubting himself – his first loss, his first time getting finished – or he’s going to be motivated to be the best he can be when he comes back. I’m prepared for either.”

If you recall, Poirier and Alvarez have fought before, and it wasn’t too long ago. Back at UFC 211, they fought to a no contest when Alvarez landed illegal knees to Poirier’s head who was deemed a downed opponent.

“Never in my career have I sat down with (UFC matchmaker) Sean (Shelby) or (UFC President) Dana (White) and (they’ve) said, ‘This is what’s going to happen after you fight,’” Poirier said. “It’s always, ‘This is the fight. Prepare for this fight, and when the smoke clears, we’ll assess everything and move on.”

“I’ve tasted defeat in some big fights, and I’ve always built myself back up,” he said. “I’m back in the top five of this division. I’ve been here before. I fell down, and now I’m back. I really feel like I’m going to reach the top.”

