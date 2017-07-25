Dustin Poirier Feels Disrespected Over Alvarez’s TUF Gig

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dustin Poirier
Image Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Dustin Poirier isn’t too thrilled with not getting a rematch with Eddie Alvarez.

Poirier and Alvarez fought back in May at UFC 211. The bout ended in controversy as Alvarez landed illegal knees to the head of a downed opponent. Referee Herb Dean ruled the bout a no contest.

“The Diamond” was under the impression that he would get a rematch with the former lightweight champion next. That isn’t going to happen as Alvarez will be a coach on season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Once the season concludes, Alvarez will be matched with Justin Gaethje.

“I was shocked because I found like everyone else did, through social media. Nobody called me or let me know what was going on. I’ve had talks with my management and with the UFC. We were going to get the rematch, that’s what the game plan was. So it was really a slap in the face.”

Latest MMA News

GSP Michael Bisping

GSP Calls in to Michael Bisping’s Podcast to Express Interest in Title Bout

0
Georges St-Pierre is still hoping to face Michael Bisping later this year. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder was scheduled to meet...
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier Feels Disrespected Over Alvarez’s TUF Gig

0
Dustin Poirier isn't too thrilled with not getting a rematch with Eddie Alvarez. Poirier and Alvarez fought back in May at UFC 211. The bout...
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler Says Primus Has ‘Zero Credit’ For Bellator NYC Win

0
Michael Chandler doesn't view Brent Primus as the true Bellator lightweight champion. Chandler and Primus fought on the Bellator NYC card last month. Chandler lost...
video

U.S. Cinemas to Broadcast Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor on Big Screen

0
Through Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions, fight fans will be able to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor on the big screen. It was announced...
video

Official Trailer for Conor McGregor’s ‘Notorious’ Revealed

0
The first trailer for "Notorious," the documentary chronicling Conor McGregor's UFC career, has been released. With the backing of Universal Pictures, the film is expected...
Load more