Dustin Poirier Feels Disrespected Over Alvarez’s TUF Gig

Dustin Poirier isn’t too thrilled with not getting a rematch with Eddie Alvarez.

Poirier and Alvarez fought back in May at UFC 211. The bout ended in controversy as Alvarez landed illegal knees to the head of a downed opponent. Referee Herb Dean ruled the bout a no contest.

“The Diamond” was under the impression that he would get a rematch with the former lightweight champion next. That isn’t going to happen as Alvarez will be a coach on season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Once the season concludes, Alvarez will be matched with Justin Gaethje.

“I was shocked because I found like everyone else did, through social media. Nobody called me or let me know what was going on. I’ve had talks with my management and with the UFC. We were going to get the rematch, that’s what the game plan was. So it was really a slap in the face.”