Dustin Poirier: “I Respect Nate Diaz, But He is in my Way”

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Poirier wants to test his steel against the currently inactive Diaz, and has questioned his motives in a recent interview.

“The Diamond” is currently resting up following the brutalization that opponent Jim Miller put his lead leg through at UFC 208 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Contrary to UFC president Dana White’s comments that Poirier’s leg may have been broken in the fight, the popular lightweight took to social media yesterday to confirm that this was not the case.

You can listen to MMA News’ exclusive interview with Dustin Poirier here.

Poirier spoke with MMAJunkie Radio on Monday, and clearly made an impression with a (respectful) call out of Nate Diaz:

“I want Nate Diaz next, how about that?” Poirier said when asked who he would like to face in the coming months. Is he going to sit around and wait around for Conor (McGregor) and waste the prime of his life, the prime of his career, or is he going to throw some hands? That’s what I want to know.”

“I want (Diaz), and I want Michael Chiesa. I want anybody in the damn top-10 who will take the fight. Before I fought Jim, I was trying to get these guys.”

With Diaz seemingly happy to sit outside the realm of the octagon for the foreseeable future, chances of a bout between the two look slim. Diaz’s aspirations of venturing into a career in boxing, or advertisements/media work look more likely at this point.

