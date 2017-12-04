Dustin Poirier on Eddie Alvarez: ‘As a Person, He’s a Bi*ch’

Dustin Poirier doesn’t have too many kind words for Eddie Alvarez.

Alvarez is coming off a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Justin Gaethje at UFC 218. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder earned a third-round TKO victory. It’s Alvarez’s first win since July 2016.

Back in May, Poirier and Alvarez clashed in a bout that ended in controversy. After an exciting opening round, many felt Poirier was close to finishing the bout in the second stanza. Alvarez landed two knees to a downed Poirier, who couldn’t continue. The bout was ruled a no contest.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Poirier had some harsh words for Alvarez (via MMAMania.com):

“Still, now I respect him as a fighter, he’s a strong fighter and has a lot of heart. But as a person, he’s a bitch, man. He’s talking shit when I stood up for him in the heat of the moment. Maybe in the heat of the moment it was an accident, but now that I’ve gone back and watched the fight as a fan like he said, and I think it was on purpose. It was veteran move, he knew he was going out of that fight and he saw a chance to land a strike on a guy and did it. He knew exactly what he was doing, so he quit.”