Dustin Poirier on Eddie Alvarez Fight: ‘I’m Doing Everything I Can do to Prepare’

Dustin Poirier has a chance to shoot up the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight rankings and he’s doing all he can to capitalize on the opportunity.
“The Diamond” is no stranger to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. He has 26 professional MMA bouts and has a record of 21-5. Of those 21 wins, Poirier has finished 16 opponents.
Despite having some significant bouts including one with Conor McGregor before he became a megastar, Poirier’s greatest shot at glory occurs on May 13. “The Diamond” will battle former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight will serve as the featured preliminary bout of UFC 211.
Speaking with Flo Combat, Poirier said if he is able to go full tilt at UFC 211 then he will beat Alvarez:
“[I’m] visualizing the fight and preparing myself to perform and be the best I’ve ever been in the moment, but at the same time, experience is playing a big part in this camp for me. I’m doing everything I can do every day to prepare my body and mind. I’m preparing my skill set and pushing everything to the limit. I know if I cover all of those bases the only thing I have to do is perform. I’m focused on the work right now. I’m confident of my skills, and I know if I show up, be in the moment and take advantage of every opportunity…I’m walking out of that fight with my hand raised.”