Dustin Poirier on Eddie Alvarez Fight: ‘I’m Doing Everything I Can do to Prepare’

Dustin Poirier has a chance to shoot up the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight rankings and he’s doing all he can to capitalize on the opportunity.

“The Diamond” is no stranger to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. He has 26 professional MMA bouts and has a record of 21-5. Of those 21 wins, Poirier has finished 16 opponents.

Despite having some significant bouts including one with Conor McGregor before he became a megastar, Poirier’s greatest shot at glory occurs on May 13. “The Diamond” will battle former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight will serve as the featured preliminary bout of UFC 211.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Poirier said if he is able to go full tilt at UFC 211 then he will beat Alvarez: