Dustin Poirier on Jim Miller Fight: ‘I Do See Spots Where I Have The Advantage’

Next Saturday night (Feb. 11), Dustin Poirier will trade leather with a renowned lightweight veteran.

“The Diamond” is set to go one-on-one with Jim Miller inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Poirier is looking to rebound from his devastating knockout loss to Michael Johnson back in Sept. 2016. It was his first loss in two years and the third time he’s been finished in 25 professional bouts.

Speaking with MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson, Poirier said he was gearing up for a bout before his UFC 208 fight with Miller even materialized:

“Man it’s been a long (Camp) actually. I’ve been in the gym constantly for a long time now. Before I even found out I was gonna fight Jim I was preparing for whoever was next. So here we are a few weeks away man. It’s been a long camp, I’ve been really focused and I’m feeling great.”

The former featherweight gave credit where it’s due, but he feels confident that there are some areas where he has the upper hand.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, I’m ready for whatever happens. But I do see spots where I think I’m gonna have the advantage, so me and my coaches are kinda game planning a little bit to where we think the strengths will be. Like I said, I’m ready for whatever.”

Having been in many wars in his 37-fight career, many would think Miller is on his last legs as a fighter. Despite the odds, Miller has won three straight bouts. Poirier said he knows Miller is still a threat inside the Octagon.

“Jim’s a fun fighter to watch. He’s been around a long time, 25 fights in the UFC I believe. I think he’s got the most wins in lightweight history in the UFC and saying all that, the guy’s far from shot. (He’s) not like a fighter that’s hanging on too long. This guy’s still a very dangerous guy. (He’s) quick and any opportunity he has, he’ll jump on your neck or your leg. So, he’s a dangerous guy.”

