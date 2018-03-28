Dustin Poirier on Justin Gaethje Bout: ‘We’re Preparing For Anything’

Dustin Poirier won’t be lured into thinking Justin Gaethje only has one way of winning fights.

On April 14, Poirier and Gaethje will do battle in the main event of UFC on FOX 29. The bout takes place inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It’ll be the first fight of 2018 for both lightweights.

Poirier has gone 2-0, 1 NC in his last three outings. Gaethje recently suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. Poirier is the fifth ranked UFC lightweight, while Gaethje is right behind him at the sixth spot.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Diamond” said Gaethje has many tools in his arsenal and he isn’t just focused on punching power:

“We don’t know how he’s going to react after his first loss. When he’s knocking everybody out and making everybody quit and beating everybody up, he’s the same guy every fight. He comes in and is brawling and being crazy and taking big risks and leaving it all out there. We’ll see what happens. We do know he has great wrestling and after his first loss he could be changing his mind about his fighting style. He could be maturing and thinking, ‘I won’t be doing this long if I keep fighting like this.’ But we’re preparing for anything.”

