Dustin Poirier on UFC 211 Bout: ‘There Was Still a Lot of Fight Left For me to Shine’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Dustin Poirier Eddie Alvarez
Image Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Dustin Poirier feels he could’ve sealed the deal at UFC 211 if unfortunate circumstances didn’t get in the way.

At UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Poirier battled Eddie Alvarez. “The Diamond” had some solid success against the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder. Poirier was able to rock Alvarez and had him badly hurt.

Alvarez was able to get in some good shots himself in the second round. Controversy ensued when Alvarez landed two illegal knees on a downed Poirier. The fight was ruled a no contest by referee Herb Dean. Many including Brian Stann blasted the decision, as the knees called for a disqualification.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Poirier talked about the unfortunate ending to the fight:

“I’d like to beat him again, unless the UFC moves forward like I beat him and matches me up with the next fight that I would have got. That win Saturday night would have put me in talks of the title. (Alvarez) is ranked No. 3 – he was one fight removed from being the champion. There was still a lot of fight left for me to shine, and I was just starting to show it. So the whole situation sucks.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone is Going For ‘Fight of The Everything’ Against Robbie Lawler

0
Donald Cerrone is expecting a barn burner in his bout with Robbie Lawler. The two welterweight fan favorites will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Amanda Nunes Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes Says She Was Provoked Before Mushing Valentina Shevchenko

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) "Summer Kickoff" presser was a wild one and Amanda Nunes played a role in all the drama. Nunes will defend...
Dustin Poirier Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier on UFC 211 Bout: ‘There Was Still a Lot of Fight Left...

0
Dustin Poirier feels he could've sealed the deal at UFC 211 if unfortunate circumstances didn't get in the way. At UFC 211 inside the American...
Mike Perry

Mike Perry on Matt Brown: ‘I Would Smash That Man’

0
Mike Perry is still eyeing a bout with Matt Brown. "Platinum" is coming off a highlight reel knockout over Jake Ellenberger last month at UFC...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov on Volkan Oezdemir: ‘I Cant Talk Poorly About Him’

0
Misha Cirkunov isn't interested in talking trash before his next bout. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight prospect will meet Volkan Oezdemir inside the Ericsson Globe...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Applies For Boxing License in State of Nevada

0
Conor McGregor has already been issued his boxing license in California, but Nevada is what he's really after. McGregor recently signed a deal to fight...
Ronda Rousey

Demetrious Johnson Slams Ronda Rousey: ‘Grow The F*ck up’

1
Demetrious Johnson isn't fond of how Ronda Rousey handled her downfall in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). "Mighty Mouse" is considered the best pound-for-pound fighter...
Rory MacDonald Weigh-In

Bellator 179 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Made Official

0
The weigh-in results for Bellator 179 are in. Tomorrow night (May 19), Bellator 179 will take place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England....
Billy Swanson

Billy Swanson on UMMAF Tournament: ‘It’s Gonna be Tough on Anyone’s Body’ (Exclusive)

0
Billy Swanson is gearing up for the UMMAF tournament. From May 26-28, Valor Fights will hold the UMMAF National Championship Tournament. The action is set...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor Signs To Fight Floyd Mayweather (Statement)

4
Conor McGregor has signed on the dotted line, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently...
Load more