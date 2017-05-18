Dustin Poirier on UFC 211 Bout: ‘There Was Still a Lot of Fight Left For me to Shine’

Dustin Poirier feels he could’ve sealed the deal at UFC 211 if unfortunate circumstances didn’t get in the way.

At UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Poirier battled Eddie Alvarez. “The Diamond” had some solid success against the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder. Poirier was able to rock Alvarez and had him badly hurt.

Alvarez was able to get in some good shots himself in the second round. Controversy ensued when Alvarez landed two illegal knees on a downed Poirier. The fight was ruled a no contest by referee Herb Dean. Many including Brian Stann blasted the decision, as the knees called for a disqualification.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Poirier talked about the unfortunate ending to the fight:

“I’d like to beat him again, unless the UFC moves forward like I beat him and matches me up with the next fight that I would have got. That win Saturday night would have put me in talks of the title. (Alvarez) is ranked No. 3 – he was one fight removed from being the champion. There was still a lot of fight left for me to shine, and I was just starting to show it. So the whole situation sucks.”