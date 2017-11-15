Dustin Poirier Raising Money for Fallen Police Officer

Dustin Poirier is auctioning his blood-stained shorts from his win against Anthony Pettis at UFC Norfolk last weekend

Poirier battered Pettis into submission in one of the most exciting bouts of 2017 and still felt the effects of the bloody war for days afterward.

In fact, Poirier recently told TMZ of just how much blood was shed on that night in Virginia:

“From this last one [with Pettis] my hair was matted with blood. Yeah, I took a shower. The crazy thing was the shower tile was white on the ground, so as soon as I got in there I could see how much blood was really pouring off of me. I mean my back, my shins, everything was covered. I’m still cleaning blood out of my ears right now, you know. Like, today. For sure, man. With an ear like this? They got some crevices in there that probably still have a few drops.”

Poirier is hoping to raise fund for a fallen police officer by auctioning those shorts to the highest bidder:

“I’ve been in a few of these fights in my career. And while it’s happening you just know. I like it. I hear the crowd, I smell the blood, I know my eye is swollen. I know we’re both damaged, and we’re both fighting off of will. It’s fun. I look forward to that. That’s fighting to me. [..] For this fight, the money I’m raising with my fight kit is for Cpl. Michael Middlebrook. A Lafayette, Louisiana police officer who’s a longtime police office here in Lafayette. He was reporting to a call at a gas station, hopped out his car and somebody shot him, man. He left behind a wife and three daughters.”

Here's the link to my Fight Kit

100% of the proceeds are going to the family of a fallen police officer.

Thank you all!!https://t.co/Cs7eeYy03t — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 13, 2017

