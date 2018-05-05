Dustin Poirier Shifting Focus From Eddie Alvarez to UFC Gold

It seems like Dustin Poirier is tired of waiting around for Eddie Alvarez.

“The Diamond” engaged in an early “Fight of The Year” candidate against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Glendale. Poirier won the fight via fourth-round TKO. He became just the second man to defeat Gaethje.

For a while, Poirier has been calling for a rematch against Alvarez. The two competed back in May 2017. The bout ended in controversy as Alvarez landed two illegal knees to a downed opponent. The fight was ruled a No Contest.

Poirier recently said that the deadline for a rematch was winding down:

Today's the deadline for the fight offer. If anyone sees Edward Alvarez please give him a pen to sign the contract. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 4, 2018

“The Underground King” revealed that he won’t compete until he gets a new deal from the UFC. Alvarez is on the last fight of his current contract. The UFC gave Alvarez an offer, but the third ranked lightweight said the deal wasn’t even close to what he wanted and didn’t even bother with a counter offer.

While Alvarez and the UFC deal with negotiations, it appears Poirier now has his sights set on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov:

I want that Title Shot. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 2, 2018

GOLD — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 3, 2018

Nurmagomedov won the 155-pound gold at UFC 223 last month. He defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. “The Eagle” was initially set to take on Tony Ferguson, but “El Cucuy” went down with an injury. Max Holloway stepped up, but he was deemed medically unfit to compete during his weight cut.

Poirier has had some success since moving up to the lightweight division. His record is 7-1, 1 NC since returning to 155 pounds. In those seven wins, Poirier has finished five of his victims. He hasn’t suffered defeat since Sept. 2016. He suffered a knockout loss to Michael Johnson in a bout that had some bad blood going in.

Who do you think Dustin Poirier will be matched up against next?