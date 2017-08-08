Dustin Poirier Targeting Anthony Pettis or Michael Chiesa Next

Adam Haynes
Dustin Poirier
Image Credit: Rafael Suanes of USA Today Sports

With almost everyone else injured or tied up, Dustin Poirier has his sights set on former UFC lightweight champ Pettis or Michael Chiesa

Poirier spoke with BJPenn.com about his immediate future, while being realistic about his options:

“You know I was hoping for a top-five opponent,” he explained. “But if I can’t get that, then Anthony Pettis is a former champion in both WEC and UFC. The guy is a big name in the sport, so that would be a good fight as well.”
Taylor then asked Poirier if there was anyone in particular in the lightweight top-5 that he’d like to fight.

“I would love to fight Edson Barboza,” he said. “I would love to fight Kevin Lee. I would love to fight Nate Diaz. Those are all guys ranked above me, but everybody is booked or hurt. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Tony [Ferguson] are going to fight. Eddie [Alvarez] ran away from the rematch so now he is fighting Justin Gaethje. Then there is Barboza and Lee, but I am told they are both hurt. Lee is out until December I was told. So there is literally nobody to fight.”

“Since everybody above me is either injured or booked, I will take Michael Chiesa or Anthony Pettis. Those are fun fights. Those are the type of fights I want to be involved in.”

