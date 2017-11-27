Dustin Poirier to Tony Ferguson: I Promise You I’ll Show up

Dustin Poirier has offered interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson a fight.

Poirier has made a clear that he wants the winner of Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje. “The Diamond” has insisted that no other bout holds his interest. Of course, he’ll make an exception if championship gold is on the line.

Check out his challenge to Ferguson below:

“I’ve never missed weight or pulled out of a fight in 36 fights! Promise you I’ll show up.”