Dustin Poirier to UFC: Strip Conor McGregor of Title or Make Him Fight

Dustin Poirier has just about had it with Conor McGregor’s lack of title defenses.

McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. He hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since Nov. 2016. He has yet to make a title defense.

Poirier, who is the seventh ranked UFC lightweight, recently told MMA Weekly that enough is enough:

“The thing is, the UFC’s pretending with Conor, but you have a list of top 10 fighters who aren’t pretending or messing around. This is their lives and their goals and their family’s future, a lot of stuff on the line here. So no pretending — let’s strip the belt from the guy or make him fight.”