Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez Ends in a No Contest After Illegal Knee

Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC) ended in a no contest after an accidental illegal knee marred an otherwise spectacular fight.

Alvarez did battle with Poirier in the featured bout on the FX preliminary portion of UFC 211. Alvarez, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, came into the bout having gone 3-1 in his last four outings. Poirier was in search of his second straight victory.

The two wasted little time meeting at the center of the Octagon. Alvarez blocked a high kick and ducked a hook. Poirier landed a kick to the body. He followed that up with a leg kick. Alvarez landed a couple of body shots, but got hit with a straight left hand. The former champion threw a combination and landed another body shot. “The Diamond” threw a combination with a leg kick at the end of it. A right hand landed for Poirier. A cut formed under the left eye of Alvarez as the first round concluded.

Round two began with Alvarez loosening up. He landed a right hand and went for a takedown with Poirier’s back against the fence. Alvarez escaped a choke attempt and kept trying for the takedown. They broke off with Alvarez throwing a combination. A jab found the mark for Poirier. A short uppercut landed for “The Diamond.”

A left hand rocked Alvarez. He began fighting back, but he got clipped with punches and a head kick. The former champion went for a takedown and escaped another front choke. Poirier got clipped and had his back against the fence. Once again Alvarez got out of a choke. He secured a takedown. Alvarez landed a knee to the head of Poirier while “The Diamond’s” knee was down. Time was called as a result. The fight was eventually called off.

Final Result: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier ends in no contest (illegal knee)