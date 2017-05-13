Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez Ends in a No Contest After Illegal Knee

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rafael dos Anjos Eddie Alvarez
Image Credit: Getty Images

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC) ended in a no contest after an accidental illegal knee marred an otherwise spectacular fight.

Alvarez did battle with Poirier in the featured bout on the FX preliminary portion of UFC 211. Alvarez, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, came into the bout having gone 3-1 in his last four outings. Poirier was in search of his second straight victory.

The two wasted little time meeting at the center of the Octagon. Alvarez blocked a high kick and ducked a hook. Poirier landed a kick to the body. He followed that up with a leg kick. Alvarez landed a couple of body shots, but got hit with a straight left hand. The former champion threw a combination and landed another body shot. “The Diamond” threw a combination with a leg kick at the end of it. A right hand landed for Poirier. A cut formed under the left eye of Alvarez as the first round concluded.

Round two began with Alvarez loosening up. He landed a right hand and went for a takedown with Poirier’s back against the fence. Alvarez escaped a choke attempt and kept trying for the takedown. They broke off with Alvarez throwing a combination. A jab found the mark for Poirier. A short uppercut landed for “The Diamond.”

A left hand rocked Alvarez. He began fighting back, but he got clipped with punches and a head kick. The former champion went for a takedown and escaped another front choke. Poirier got clipped and had his back against the fence. Once again Alvarez got out of a choke. He secured a takedown. Alvarez landed a knee to the head of Poirier while “The Diamond’s” knee was down. Time was called as a result. The fight was eventually called off.

Final Result: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier ends in no contest (illegal knee)

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Rafael dos Anjos Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez Ends in a No Contest After Illegal Knee

0
Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC) ended in a no contest after an accidental illegal knee marred an otherwise...
video

UFC 211: Cortney Casey Handles Former WSOF Champion Jessica Aguilar

0
There have been no easy outs for Cortney Casey since coming to the UFC in 2015. Her debut inside the Octagon was vs. Joanne Calderwood,...
Eddie Alvarez

UFC 211 Preliminary Card Results

0
We are live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for the preliminary card of UFC 211 live on FX. You can check...
Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade Talks Giving up Soccer Dreams for UFC

0
Jessica Andrade learned of her true calling pretty quickly. A highly skilled table tennis player and aspiring soccer player, Andrade knew she was an athlete...
Chas Skelly

For Chas Skelly, Payday Outweighed Health Risk Against Darren Elkins

0
Chas Skelly had a tough time preparing for a March 2016 showdown with Darren Elkins. Skelly was on a four-fight winning streak going into that...
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier’s New Post-Fight Tradition is Donating to Those in Need

0
Dustin Poirier is giving back to those in need of some help. "The Diamond" will compete against Eddie Alvarez in the biggest fight of his...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk on UFC Adding Women’s Flyweights: ‘I Think we Needed This Division’

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk recognizes the importance of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) women's flyweight division. Recently, the UFC announced the addition of a women's 125-pound division....
UFC 211 Embedded Episode 6video

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 6): The Fighters Tip The Scales For Weigh-Ins

0
Episode six of UFC 211 Embedded is here. The cameras follow the UFC 211 fighters in their final days leading up to the weigh-ins. Junior...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Apologizes for Scuffle with Kevin Lee in Statement

0
At Friday's UFC Summer Kickoff press conference in Dallas, an unlikely duo came to blows: Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee. The pair started things...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Looking to Fight Demetrious Johnson, But Mighty Mouse Isn’t Interested

3
Perhaps lost in the ocean of information that came out of the UFC Summer Kickoff press conference, not to mention the build up to...