Dustin Poirier Wants Alvarez or Gaethje, Won’t Accept Anything Else

Dustin Poirier has his sights set on just one fight.

At UFC Fight Night 120, Poirier took on former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. In an exciting scrap, Poirier earned a third-round TKO victory. After the fight, he called out the winner of Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje.

Speaking to Flo Combat, “The Diamond” said his words weren’t a request:

“I’m not asking for it…I’m telling them what I want next and what needs to happen. I was jerked around with the Eddie [Alvarez] thing. He was rewarded for cheating and getting out of a fight he was losing. I’ve been living with this in my head for months. I took another fight just to focus on something else, but it’s not forgotten.”

Poirier made it clear that any other bout simply won’t do.

“Don’t even call me with anything else.”