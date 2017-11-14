Dustin Poirier Wishes Anthony Pettis ‘Speedy Recovery’

During his post-fight interview after defeating Anthony Pettis, Dustin Poirier stated he felt as if the former UFC lightweight champion quit during their match.
Pettis appeared to be seriously hurt, with many speculating he suffered a broken rib during a ground exchange.
On Twitter Tuesday night, “The Diamond” offered up a message to Pettis in hopes for a “speedy recovery” from his injuries.
Just got word Pettis has a few injuries from our fight. Hope you're ok and have a speedy recovery @Showtimepettis
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 15, 2017