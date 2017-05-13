Dustin Poirier’s New Post-Fight Tradition is Donating to Those in Need

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dustin Poirier
Image Credit: Rafael Suanes of USA Today Sports

Dustin Poirier is giving back to those in need of some help.

“The Diamond” will compete against Eddie Alvarez in the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The lightweight bout takes place tonight (May 13) inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’ll serve as the featured preliminary bout of UFC 211.

Once the fight concludes, Poirier will pack his Reebok gear and auction it. The funds will be going to a special cause (via MMAFighting.com):

“My full (UFC) fight kit — hat, shirt, gloves, shorts — I’m going to auction on eBay and donate the money to Second Harvest Food Bank of Lafayette, Louisiana. So, the highest bidder is going to win all the stuff, and I’m going to donate all the money to Second Harvest.”

The Second Harvest Food Bank aims to put a stop to hunger. “The Diamond” wanted to help due to some being negatively impacted by flooding in Louisiana.

“There has recently been more flooding in Louisiana. We had a bad flood last year, and recently have had more flooding. Everything’s fine, but I was just looking for a way to help out. I wanted to do something, and I have these fight kits laying around from fights that I’m never going to do anything with but train in the shirts. So if I can benefit somebody else’s life from letting go of something I wore for a fight, I’ll do that. So, why not? I’m going to do that for every fight, probably, from here on out. I might pick different charities, but this is a local charity in the heart of the city where I’m from, and it’s something I was passionate about doing.”

