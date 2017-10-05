DWTNCS Free Fight: Alex Perez vs. Kevin Gray (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week five of the series, Alex Perez took on Kevin Gray in Las Vegas. Perez earned a first-round submission victory via D’Arce choke. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Perez is set to make his UFC debut on Dec. 9. He’ll meet Carls John de Tomas inside the SaveMart Center in Fresno, California. The flyweight battle will be on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 123.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Alex Perez was a man on a mission when he met Kevin Gray on Contender Series. Perez earned himself a UFC contract when locked in a D’Arce choke in the first round.”