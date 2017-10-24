DWTNCS Free Fight: Allen Crowder vs. Don’Tale Mayes (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week eight of the series, Allen Crowder took on Don’Tale Mayes in Las Vegas. Crowder earned a TKO victory in the third round thanks to some ground-and-pound. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Crowder will make his UFC debut against Justin Willis. The bout takes place on Dec. 2 and will be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC 218.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Allen Crowder was the shorter man and was outweighed by over 20lbs, but that didn’t stop him from putting on a fantastic performance and earning a UFC contract.”