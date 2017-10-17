DWTNCS Free Fight: Benito Lopez vs. Steven Peterson (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week seven of the series, Benito Lopez took on Steven Peterson in Las Vegas. Lopez nabbed a split decision victory. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Lopez’s UFC debut is set. He will take on Albert Morales inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Dec. 9. The bout will be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 123.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Benito Lopez showed tremendous heart and perseverance to earn himself a UFC contract on Week 7 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.”