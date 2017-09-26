DWTNCS Free Fight: Brandon Davis vs. Austin Arnett (Video)

A free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week four of the series, Brandon Davis took on Austin Arnett in Las Vegas. Davis earned a unanimous decision victory. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

The bout has been praised by fans and analysts. In fact, many have called for Arnett to receive a UFC contract as well despite falling short.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Brandon Davis Secured a UFC contract with a win over Austin Arnett in what many consider to be the best fight ever on Contender Series.”