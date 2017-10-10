DWTNCS Free Fight: Charles Byrd vs. Randall Wallace (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week six of the series, Charles Byrd took on Randall Wallace in Las Vegas. Byrd earned a second-round submission victory via rear-naked choke. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Byrd became the first fighter to go 2-0 on the Contender Series. He submitted Jamie Pickett in the first round during his first appearance on the series. It was his second victory that earned him a UFC contact.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Witness Charles Byrd become the first fighter to go 2-0 on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.”