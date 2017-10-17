DWTNCS Free Fight: Geoff Neal vs. Chase Waldon (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week three of the series, Geoff Neal took on Chase Waldon in Las Vegas. Neal earned a TKO victory in the first round thanks to a barrage of punches. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

There has been no word on when Neal will make his UFC debut. An opponent and location have also not been revealed.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Watch Geoff Neal and his powerful left hand in the fight that earned him a UFC contract.”