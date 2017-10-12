DWTNCS Free Fight: Grant Dawson vs. Adrian Diaz (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week six of the series, Grant Dawson took on Adrian Diaz in Las Vegas. Dawson earned a second-round submission victory via rear-naked choke. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

There has been no word on when Dawson will make his UFC debut. An opponent and location have also not been revealed.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Grant Dawson had already earned himself quite the reputation around the MMA world and proved it to be true on Week 6 of Contender Series with his incredible performance.”