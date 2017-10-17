DWTNCS Free Fight: Joby Sanchez vs. J.P. Buys (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week seven of the series, Joby Sanchez took on J.P. Buys in Las Vegas. Sanchez earned a TKO victory in the second round thanks to some ground-and-pound. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

There has been no word on when Sanchez will make his UFC debut. An opponent and location have also not been revealed.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“After a win in Week 1, Joby Sanchez returned to Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series for Week 7 and earned a UFC contract with a dominating win.”