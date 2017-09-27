DWTNCS Free Fight: Julian Marquez vs. Phillips Hawes (Video)

A free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week four of the series, Julian Marquez took on Phillip Hawes in Las Vegas. Marquez earned a second-round knockout victory. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Marquez is set to make his UFC debut on Dec. 16. He’ll take on Vitor Miranda on the UFC on FOX 26 card. The action takes place inside the MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Julian Marquez landed one of the most Devastating head kick knockouts in MMA history to secure himself a UFC contract.”