DWTNCS Free Fight: Karl Roberson vs. Ryan Spann (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week three of the series, Karl Roberson took on Ryan Spann in Las Vegas. Roberson knocked out Spann in just 15 seconds. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Roberson’s UFC debut is set. He will take on Darren Stewart inside the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia on Nov. 11. The bout will be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 120.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“See the fight and spectacular finish that earned Karl Roberson a UFC contract on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series!”