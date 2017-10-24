DWTNCS Free Fight: Lauren Mueller vs. Kelly Velasco (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week eight of the series, Lauren Mueller took on Kelly Velasco in Las Vegas. Mueller earned a unanimous decision victory. The win earned her an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

There has been no word on when Mueller will make her UFC debut. An opponent and location have also not been revealed.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Lauren Mueller showcased all of her skills in a three round dominant win to earn a UFC contract.”