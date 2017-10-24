DWTNCS Free Fight: Matt Frevola vs. Luke Flores (Video)

Another free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week eight of the series, Matt Frevola took on Luke Flores in Las Vegas. Frevola earned a submission victory in the second round thanks to an arm triangle. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

There has been no word on when Frevola will make his UFC debut. An opponent and location have also not been revealed.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Matt Frevola made the most of his opportunity on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and secured a fantastic choke to earn a UFC contract.”