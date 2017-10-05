DWTNCS Free Fight: Mike Rodriguez vs. Jamelle Jones (Video)

A free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week five of the series, Mike Rodriguez took on Jamelle Jones in Las Vegas. Rodriguez earned a first-round knockout victory via flying knee. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Rodriguez doesn’t have a date or opponent for his UFC debut. You can stick with MMANews.com for the latest on Rodriguez’s first UFC appearance.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Mike Rodriguez seized his opportunity on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series when he landed a devastating Flying Knee that scored him a UFC contract.”