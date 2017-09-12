DWTNCS Free Fight: Sean O’Malley vs Alfred Khashakayan (Video)

A free fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been released.

On week two of the series, Sean O’Malley took on Alfred Khashakayan in Las Vegas. O’Malley earned a first-round knockout victory. The win earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

On Dec. 1, O’Malley will make his UFC debut against Terrion Ware. It’ll be “Sugar’s” ninth professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. He has a perfect MMA record of 8-0.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“See the fight from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series that brought Dana White, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard to their feet and earned Sean O’Malley a UFC contract.”