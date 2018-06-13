DWTNCS Medical Suspensions: Chris Curtis Out Indefinitely

The first event of the new Dana White’s Contender Series season has wrapped up and the medical suspensions have rolled out.

Not only did Chris Curtis not earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract despite earning a TKO win, but he also has the most lengthy suspension. Curtis must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor for his broken left thumb. Otherwise, it’ll be no contest until Dec. 10. Curtis recently announced his retirement, but it’ll be interesting to see if that sticks.

Austen Lane, who was knocked out by Greg Hardy in under one minute will be out until July 28. He’ll be required to refrain from contact until July 13. Check out the result of the medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Chris Curtis: Requires broken left thumb to be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 12/10; minimum suspension of no contest until 07/13, no contact until 07/04

Sean Lally: Suspended until 07/28, no contact until 07/13 due to right eye laceration

Austen Lane: Suspended until 07/28, no contact until 07/13

Rico Disciullo: Suspended until 07/28, no contact until 07/13 due to large forehead cut

Dashawn Boatwright: Suspended until 07/13, no contact until 07/04

Will Santiago: Suspended until 07/13, no contact until 07/04 due to left check and left eyebrow lacerations

What is your biggest takeaway from this past DWTNCS?