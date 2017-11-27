EA Sports Fail to Entice Fans with UFC 3 Conor McGregor in-Game Footage

EA Sports have released footage of their upcoming UFC 3 game featuring the promotion’s lightweight champion Conor McGregor

It has not gone down well among would-be players.

McGregor’s image will grace the cover of the game and it is no surprise that his stellar brand of the Dubliner is being used to push excitement for the new offering in the franchise. While the game is likely to do well, Youtube commenters were less than impressed with the Beta footage:

“im gonna be honest…the game looks absolutely f**king terrible XD wtf is this”

“Is it just me or do the movements look goofy as hell?”

“I don’t know if it’s from choppy editing or if it’s the actual game, but it looks like you get hurt extremely easy and the animations look choppy and just terrible in general.”

“I knew it was gunna be sh*t, god dammit. Looks like UFC 1. Why are we going back in time? Also Those KO animations are disappointing.”

“Tbh the combat looks terrible.”

It is important to stress that the footage released is the Beta version and is likely to be polished and improved prior to being released to the general public.

Check out the video for yourself above.