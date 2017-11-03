EA Sports UFC 3 Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released (Video)

EA Sports UFC 3 is on its way and the gameplay reveal trailer has been released.

Earlier this week, EA Sports made some noise when they released a teaser hyping up the full gameplay reveal of their third UFC video game. The clip teased press conferences and training camps.

Now that the gameplay has been revealed, we now know some more details. First of all, official fighter voice lines appear to have been confirmed. Voices of Conor McGregor, Kevin Lee, and Michael Bisping can be heard during the press conferences in the game’s career mode.

Surprisingly, Demetrious Johnson’s suplex into an armbar submission has made it into the game. Johnson pulled the submission off on Ray Borg just last month.

EA Sports UFC 3 will be released on Feb. 2, 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One. You can visit EA’s website for pre-order information.