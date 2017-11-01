EA UFC 3 Trailer Shows a Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson Face-Off

It appears that the recently released clip from the upcoming UFC 3 video game may have hinted at a future fight between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson

Well, this should only add to the current speculation.

It appears that Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson are destined to go head to head for the UFC lightweight championship. Afterall, Ferguson holds the interim-version of the strap and should be next in line. Everyone from Dana White to McGregor’s team and “The Notorious” himself have hinted at a showdown between the 29-year-old and “El Cucuy”.

However, as UFC fans know, things are not always that simple. There are many who believe that McGregor will favor a third bout against rival Nate Diaz over Ferguson, so it is essentially a two-horse race at present.

If the latest clip of the upcoming EA UFC 3 trailer is anything to go by, Ferguson may have already signed on the dotted line. Check this out:

Get Ready for Round 3 👊🏼 #EAUFC3. See the full reveal November 3, 2017. A post shared by EA SPORTS UFC (@easportsufc) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Here is a screenshot of Conor McGregor standing opposite a man with a striking resemblance to Ferguson: