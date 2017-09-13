Ed Herman Reveals How he Lost Part of His Finger [Graphic Images]

UFC light heavyweight Ed Herman may have lost part of a finger in an accident on Tuesday but things could have been a lot worse

Herman says that he was helping to repair a water well which issues water to his home when a simple misunderstanding almost led to him losing his hand:

“As each section of pipe comes out, you put the clamp on the pipe and then you unscrew it and take it out,” Herman told MMA Fighting. “Then you gotta hook the crane thing back up to the next piece of piping. But I kind of jumped the gun and didn’t realize he didn’t hook it back up all the way. I pulled the clamp lever and it started falling back down into the well housing and my instincts were to grab a hold of it. For some reason. Like I could actually catch it, I’m so strong.

“It just sucked my hand right down into the well housing. Before I could let go of it all the way, it caught the tip of my finger and just chopped the tip of my finger off. Luckily I kind of let go or it would have took all four of my fingers. I’m kind of lucky in a sense that it didn’t do that.”

Yeah buddy #warning graphic picture lost the tip of my finger today could have been worse 😢 pic.twitter.com/jzauDro9d2 — Ed Herman (@EdHermanufc) September 12, 2017

Ripped the tip of my finger off today f*** when it rains it pours baby #pain #blood #bone #ouch A post shared by Ed Herman (@edhermanufc) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Herman is set to undergo plastic surgery in an attempt to repair his finger, as the tip cannot be attached.

Thankfully it was not worse.