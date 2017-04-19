Ed Ruth on Being a Middleweight: ‘It’s an Easy Weight Cut For me’ (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ed Ruth
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Bellator prospect Ed Ruth plans on being a middleweight for the foreseeable future.

Ruth is set to go one-on-one with David Mundell inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on the preliminary portion of Bellator 178 this Friday night (April 21). It’ll be Ruth’s third professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

Back in Nov. 2016, Ruth made his professional MMA debut against Dustin Collins-Miles. He finished the fight in the first round. Just one month later, Ruth was back in action against Emanuele Palombi. He earned another first-round finish.

Ruth told MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson that he wasn’t satisfied with his pro debut and was glad to step back inside the cage quickly:

“It was good. I’m gonna say I didn’t really like the way my pro debut went. Even though it was a first-round knockout, you always want everything to go 100 percent perfect and in my case, I didn’t really feel like it was perfect. It was nice to get a chance to get back inside the ring because just having too much time to dwell on past performances, you never really want that.”

Ruth’s first two bouts were at a catchweight. It’s the norm for a lot of fighters who just started their MMA careers. Ruth made it clear that he intends to compete at middleweight regularly.

“Definitely middleweight, (I’m) probably gonna stay there. I never really felt like I was at a disadvantage strength wise. Length wise, thank god I have long arms so that’s an advantage as well. And weight wise, 186 is perfect for me. It’s an easy weight cut for me. I don’t really have to struggle for it. I’m not putting my body in any type of danger. And so far, making 186 is just as easy as making 190. It’s only a four-pound difference.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

